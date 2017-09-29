Four neighbours on Portsmouth road clinch big lottery win

Have your say

FOUR Fratton residents have landed a total of £7,000 in prize money after playing the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Two residents in Cornwall Road, with the postcode PO1 5BW, won £1,000 each.

Another player who had two tickets won £2,000 with a third, who held three tickets, landing £3,000.

Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: ‘What a great prize for our players in Portsmouth! I hope they have a great time spending their winnings.’

A minimum of 31 per cent of ticket sales goes to charity.