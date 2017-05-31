Free disability awareness classes for city’s schools

SCHOOLS across the city are set to benefit from free disability awareness training.

Enable Me, a charity dedicated to raising disability awareness announced yesterday that it will offer free school enrichment days to Portsmouth schools.

It aims to help schools by offering the training programmes free of charge and is funding the project through money raised from the Co-Op Local Community Fund.

Schools interested in the programmes should contact Enable Me on 01903 734400 or email vicki@enablemeproject.org.uk