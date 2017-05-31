Search

Free disability awareness classes for city’s schools

Greens Cafe in Southsea Picture: Tom Cotterill

Fury as Southsea café is raided for a fourth time

From left: Kevan Chippindall-Higgin (Ukip), Flick Drummond (Cons), Dr Graham Goodland, head of politics at St Johns College, Gerald Vernon-Jackson (Lib Dems), Stephen Morgan (Labour) and Ian McCulloch (Green) at an election hustings in St Johns College Picture: Loughland Campbell

Mental health top of the agenda for candidates during Portsmouth South hustings

0
Have your say

SCHOOLS across the city are set to benefit from free disability awareness training.

Enable Me, a charity dedicated to raising disability awareness announced yesterday that it will offer free school enrichment days to Portsmouth schools.

It aims to help schools by offering the training programmes free of charge and is funding the project through money raised from the Co-Op Local Community Fund.

Schools interested in the programmes should contact Enable Me on 01903 734400 or email vicki@enablemeproject.org.uk

Back to the top of the page