Free night of operatic fun to take over Portsmouth park

MUSIC-LOVERS will be able to enjoy all the fun of the opera for free next week.

An evening of operatic fun will be staged at Victoria Park, in Portsmouth, on Wednesday.

The show is being brought to the city by the performers at Hatstand Opera.

Advertised as a light-hearted and fun style of opera, the show will feature familiar tunes from films and television.

And there will be hilarious scenes and heart-rending arias from the world’s favourite operas, in Hatstand’s informal and entertaining style.

Kirsty Young, director of Hatstand Opera, said: ‘We’re delighted to be back singing in Victoria Park this summer.

‘It’s a lovely little oasis of calm, or at least it will be until our soprano racks up to her top notes.

‘Even if you don’t think you know any opera, come along and enjoy the show.

‘We’ll sing all sorts of items people will recognise without realising it, as used in adverts, TV shows and blockbuster films.

‘Best of all, it’s free. So why not come a little early, bring a picnic and some friends and make a night of it?’

Audience members are encouraged to bring picnics, chairs and rugs.

The performance, entitled Golden Moments From Opera, is the third free opera event organised by Portsmouth City Council this summer.

It follows two live performances from the Royal Opera House in London, shown on the Big Screen in Guildhall Square.

The Hatstand cast features Australian soprano Toni Nunn, baritone Jochem van Ast – who has just finished performing at the Royal Opera – and mezzo Kirsty Young. At the piano will be Gill Ford.

All the action is due to begin at 7.30pm.