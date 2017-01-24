Freezing fog alert for morning rush hour

A NEW weather warning is in place for the morning rush hour after freezing fog hit Hampshire again last night.

Portsmouth is in a widespread area of the south subject to a severe weather warning from the Met Office.

The alert, in place until 11am today, says: ‘Freezing fog is expected to re-form overnight and become “widespread” across parts of south-west England, south-east Wales and south-west Midlands, with dense patches likely to form elsewhere.

Road users were are being warned of difficult driving conditions.

The police is urging motorists to take extra care, while the Met Office warned journeys were likely to take longer than usual because of the adverse conditions.

Wightlink services are set to be disrupted once again on its cross-Solent services between Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight.

Flights at Southampton Airport are also expected to be disrupted.