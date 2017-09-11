Search

Fun time for older people

Susan Jones was caught up in the ordeal of Hurricane Irma at Disney Port Orleans French Quarter resort last night (all pictures by Susan Jones)

Southsea mum caught up in Hurricane Irma tells of 'horrendous' moment the storm struck Orlando

0
Have your say

OLDER residents in Portsmouth will soon be able to turn their hands to karate and bread-making as a popular festival returns to the city.

The 60 Plus Festival is once again returning to the island, taking place from Monday, October 2 to Friday, October 13.

Organised by Portsmouth City Council, the event has a plethora of activities for people to try.

There is everything from bingo, cycling and Scrabble, to karate and bread-making.

The full range of hobbies and activities on offer during the annual bonanza is now available in a brochure.

These can be picked up from locations across the city, including community centres, libraries and leisure centres,

Alternatively, search ‘60+’ at visitportsmouth.co.uk to download the online version.