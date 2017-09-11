Fun time for older people

Have your say

OLDER residents in Portsmouth will soon be able to turn their hands to karate and bread-making as a popular festival returns to the city.

The 60 Plus Festival is once again returning to the island, taking place from Monday, October 2 to Friday, October 13.

Organised by Portsmouth City Council, the event has a plethora of activities for people to try.

There is everything from bingo, cycling and Scrabble, to karate and bread-making.

The full range of hobbies and activities on offer during the annual bonanza is now available in a brochure.

These can be picked up from locations across the city, including community centres, libraries and leisure centres,

Alternatively, search ‘60+’ at visitportsmouth.co.uk to download the online version.