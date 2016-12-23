Fundraisers hit £100k target to help Delays singer Greg Gilbert

KIND-HEARTED supporters of a former Pompey youth player have raised £100,000 to fund overseas treatment following his diagnosis with stage four bowel cancer.

Greg Gilbert, who is singer in the Southampton band Delays was diagnosed on his daughter Bay’s first birthday. The cancer has also spread to his lungs.

But a Go Fund Me Page campaign page opened by the 39-year-old’s fiancée, Stacey Heale, has reached its £100,000 target within four days of being launched.

On the appeal page, Stacey said: ‘Greg is known to many as the singer and guitarist of the band Delays and as an artist.

‘To me, he is my fiancée, my joint adventurer through life but most importantly, the daddy to our two baby girls Dali and Bay.

‘He has been diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer that has spread to his lungs and to our horror has been told that the NHS is limited in what they can do to save him. We are not prepared to accept this bad news lying down.

‘Greg is an otherwise fit and healthy 39-year-old man who has never smoked, taken drugs and has rarely even drunk alcohol.

‘Through extensive research and correspondence with specialist clinics in the UK and abroad, we have discovered new and ground-breaking treatments.

Stacey added: ‘We have always been huge advocates for the NHS but this is just heartbreaking.

‘I just cannot let Greg die and our daughters grow up without their daddy because of money.’

Geoff Priestley, general manager of The Wedgewood Rooms, in Albert Road, expressed his sympathy towards Greg and his family.

Jeff said: ‘Delays have played here a couple of times.

‘He is a lovely person, a great musician and easy to work with. The band sold out two consecutive nights here a few years ago and he is a really nice chap.

‘We have given money towards the fund and do what we can to support him.

‘We offer our condolences to Greg and his family at this time.’

To donate to Greg’s cause, visit https://www.gofundme.com/give4greg