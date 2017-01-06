Gala concerts marks Southsea school’s 135th birthday

FORMER pupils from Southsea who were evacuated from the city during the Second World War will join a musical bonanza to mark their old school’s birthday.

Portsmouth High School in Kent Road will be hosting a gala concert to celebrate its 135th anniversary.

The event is at Portsmouth Cathedral in High Street, Old Portsmouth, on Tuesday, February 7, at 7.30pm.

The concert will feature a composition by talented 19-year-old composer Toby Henssion.

Entitled What Will The Children Remember?, the show is based on diary excerpts of the girls who were evacuated from Portsmouth to Hinton Ampner during the Second World War.

It is hoped women who were part of this evacuation almost 80 years ago, will be among the audience on the night.

The night will also feature performances and compositions from some of the school’s music scholars.

Tickets are £6 each and available at portsmouthhigh.co.uk/events or calling Lucinda Webb on (023) 9270 1617.