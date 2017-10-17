Gas company investigates reports of unusual smell in Portsmouth

A gas company has investigated reports of an unusual smell wafting over the south coast, including in Portsmouth.

Hampshire Constabulary said in a Facebook post on Sunday that the smell had been reported in coastal areas across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

In a statement, gas company SGN said it had received ‘a number of calls’ regarding the smell on Sunday evening.

Spokeswoman Hannah Brett said: ‘There’s nothing so far to suggest the smell came from our network, however we would always recommend that anyone who can smell gas should call the national gas emergency number on 0800 111 999.’

Police said they were working alongside Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service and the National Emergency Gas Service to identify the cause.