GCSE results at fee paying schools rise

PRIVATE schools in the area are celebrating as GCSE pass rates at independent institutions rise - while nationally the score dropped.

The Independent Schools Council (ISC) revealed that the A*-C pass rate for fee-paying pupils increased by 0.2 per cent.

This contrasts the national average, which fell by 2.1 points to 66.9 per cent - the biggest drop since the qualification was introduced.

The findings are based on 552 independent schools across the UK and includes the international GCSE (IGCSE) and standard qualification.

At Portsmouth Grammar School 98 per cent of pupils achieved A*-C grade, with 70 per cent getting the top A* and A.

Students at Portsmouth High School shared similar success, with 99 per cent receiving A*-C and 68 per cent getting A* or A.

While at Mayville High School, 89 per cent of pupils achieved A*-c and 31 per cent A* or A.

At St John’s College, 80 per cent of students were awarded A*-C with 28 per cent scoring A* or A grades.

Barnarby Lenon, ISC chairman, said:‘To see an increase in independent school grades across the board is excellent news and testament to all those working hard.’