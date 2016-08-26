GCSE results show improvement in city

GCSE results across Portsmouth saw the city’s overall pass rate improve.

Yesterday’s grades showed a much higher proportion of pupils achieving A*-C grades in English that subject than last year.

Provisional results for Portsmouth schools, show that:

n 55 per cent of pupils achieved five or more A*-C GCSEs including English and maths, compared with 51 per cent last year.

n 58 per cent of pupils achieved A*-C in English and maths, compared with 53 per cent last year.

Cllr Neill Young, Portsmouth City Council cabinet member for education said: ‘Firstly we want to congratulate all students on their achievements. I know they will have worked hard to get these results.

‘It is very pleasing to see the improvement this year in the results for the city and a tribute to the dedication of teachers and school leaders.

‘Portsmouth schools are rightly ambitious for young people. The council shares that ambition and will continue to play our part in supporting further improvement.

‘No-one is complacent and now that we’ve seen real improvements are starting to take shape, I know everyone will be confident we can build on this for future students.’