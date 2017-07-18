Generous pupils donate their time to community

A BEACH clean, renovating Hilsea Lido and visiting elderly people were all in a day’s work for caring pupils.

The students from Mayville High School, Southsea, dedicated a day to taking part in community activities across the area.

Some worked at the Cat and Rabbit Rescue Centre, in West Sussex, while others volunteered alongside Pompey Pals veterans at Fort Widley.

Almost 150 senior pupils took part. The event was part of the PHSE curriculum at the school. It was organised by Sam Hardcastle who said: ‘The exercise offers a variety of invaluable experience for our pupils in community work in the city and beyond, giving our children a greater understanding and awareness of issues.’

More than 40 pupils headed to the beach to spend the day cleaning Southsea seafront of litter.

They were given a talk on conservation afterwards.

There was also a lot of work carried out at Southsea Greenhouse.