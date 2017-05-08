Get ready for city centre traffic delays

Drivers in the city centre have been warned to expect delays over the next few weeks while temporary traffic lights are in place.

One lane of Stanhope Road will be closed from 9.30am on Monday, May 15, until the evening of Friday, May 19, with temporary lights allowing traffic to travel in one direction at a time.

The lights will then be removed and lanes reopened for the weekend before the restrictions return from 9.30am on Monday, May 22, until midday on Friday, May 26.

During these times the parking spaces and taxi rank on Stanhope Road will also be suspended.

The work is part of McAleer & Rushe’s development of Catherine House, formerly Zurich House, so that it can be connected into the sewer network that runs through the road.

The building is being transformed into a combination of a hotel and student accommodation.

Eamonn Laverty, McAleer & Rushe’s project manager, said: ‘We appreciate this work will cause some delays to traffic in the city centre but we’re doing everything we can to minimise disruption and complete the work as quickly and safely as possible.

‘We are asking drivers to avoid the immediate area of the work if at all possible and try to use alternative routes and we’re very grateful for everyone’s patience and cooperation.’

A second phase of work will take place in July with full details to be announced nearer the time.