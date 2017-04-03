Get set... charity plunge down Spinnaker Tower

A CHARITY is giving people the opportunity to take part in an abseil down The Spinnaker Tower.

The Rainbow Centre at Fareham is launching an abseil day at which people will scramble down Portsmouth’s famous landmark on Sunday, May 14.

The Spinnaker Tower abseil has become a well-known challenge in the Solent region, with all available spaces to the public selling out last year.

There is only a limited number of spaces available for The Rainbow Centre’s day and is open to people aged 18 and above.

The Rainbow Centre helps people from across the south with cerebral palsy, MS, Parkinson’s, stroke and brain injury to live life to the full using conductive education.

Conductive education is a unique system of learning which is effective in training undamaged parts of the brain to take control of motor functions previously managed by areas of the brain which no longer work.

Every £250 raised through this event is enough to fund two conductive education sessions for a child or adult at the centre.

Jess Greenwood, the event fundraiser, said: ‘We are very excited about the day and it’s an amazing opportunity for people who are scared of heights to face their fears.

‘We have two 70-year-old women taking part and we are still hunting for more daredevils who are willing to take on the abseil for us’.

To enter, a £50 non-refundable entry fee is required.

Every participant must aim to raise a minimum of £250 in sponsorship for the charity.

Each abseiler will receive a Rainbow Centre T-shirt which they can wear on the day.

For more information contact the charity on 01329 289 500.

Alternatively, you can sign up via the Rainbow Centre’s website: rainbowcentre.org/events