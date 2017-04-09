Global historians join major Battle of Jutland conference in Portsmouth

HISTORIANS will examine the lasting legacy of one of the most brutal naval battles of the First World War in a three-day international summit at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

The event, due to take place from Wednesday, May 31, to Friday June 2, will feature 20 speakers from across the world, including leading historians and archaeologists.

They will discuss the Battle of Jutland, in which some 6,094 British sailors died.

Tickets for all three days are £225 or £200 if booked before April 30. Day tickets range from £75-£100 and a student concession rate for three days is £180. For mores details and to book, see nmrn.org.uk/jutland-conference.