Grandson of Sir Alec Rose tells of his fury over Lively Lady debacle

THE grandson of sailing hero Sir Alec Rose has told of his fury at the ‘disturbing’ state the boat his grandfather used to sail the globe 50 years ago.

As previously reported, the Lively Lady has been left in a state of disrepair inside the Portsmouth International Boatbuilding Training College (IBTC).

It comes after a refurbishment job on the iconic yacht was scrapped after 18 months.

Now, the grandson of Lively Lady’s ex-skipper, Sir Alec – who was first to sail the 36ft boat across the globe in 1968 – has spoken out about the sorry state of the vessel.

Speaking to The News from his home in Australia, Nigel Rose said his family had been shocked by the woeful condition of Lively Lady.

‘I know that I speak on behalf of the extended Rose family when I say that the current situation is extremely disappointing,’ he said.

‘As a sailor myself has who made a significant passage on Lively Lady I am also angry that it appears that people might not have delivered on promises to do the work that will ensure Lively Lady has a future.’

The boat arrived at the IBTC at the end of 2015 where it had been hoped students at the college would help to restore it to its former glory.

But the deal between ocean racing legend Alan Priddy – who runs the charity Around and Around that looks after the vessel – and the IBTC collapsed, leaving Lively Lady in a poor condition.

It has since sparked a row, with Mr Priddy claiming he had told the college to do all necessary refit work, while IBTC trustees have said this was never the case and that they were only asked to replace the deck.

Now, Mr Rose is demanding action to protect the yacht ahead of the 50th anniversary of Sir Alec completing his round-the-world adventure, next year.

He said: ‘I hope everyone involved can be touched by this spirit again 50 years on and do whatever is required to achieve a great outcome for Portsmouth, for Lively Lady, and for the memory and honour of Sir Alec Rose.’

Lively Lady was welcomed home to Portsmouth in 1968 by 250,000 people when she finished her first global voyage.

Alan Priddy took the helm in her second round-the-world trip between 2006 and 2008.