Great start for partnership with generous donation

CHARGES for plastic bags have contributed to a £40,000 boost to a charity’s coffers.

Southern Co-op, which has shops across the area, has confirmed a two-year partnership with mental health charity Solent Mind.

The firm chose this week, Mental Health Awareness Week, to announce an initial £40,000 donation funded by Co-op stores’ plastic carrier bag levy.

Solent Mind is the fourth community partner chosen as part of Southern Co-op’s Love Your Neighbourhood campaign.

Sue Forber, the head of peer support at Solent Mind, said: ‘We are delighted to have been chosen as a community partner for Southern Co-op.

‘Their generous initial donation will enable us to develop our ground-breaking new peer support groups in local communities throughout Hampshire.

‘These groups are run by trained volunteers who have experienced mental health issues.

‘They offer hope and mutual support away from a medical setting, by sharing interests, hobbies and social activities.

‘We can’t wait to work with our Southern Co-op.’

The Southern Co-op’s Love Your Neighbour campaign addresses four key themes – greener, safer, healthier and more inclusive neighbourhoods, with a community partner for each one.

Southern Co-op has committed to working together with like-minded people for their mutual benefit, to making a difference locally and aims to be a part of every community in which they trade.

By working with Solent Mind through their campaign for healthier communities, Southern Co-op say they will support and promote the mental and physical health and wellbeing of colleagues and customers alike.

For more information on Solent Mind, how to donate and how to access support, go to solentmind.org.uk.

