Gunwharf Quays to host student-only shopping night next week

Have your say

GUNWHARF Quays will be holding a student-only shopping night next week as the new university year begins.

More than 80 brands will be offering student discounts on top of their reduced outlet prices for the event between 6pm and 9pm on October 3.

DJs from Tiger Tiger will also provide the musical backdrop to the evening.

Gunwharf general manager Colin Wilding said: ‘Our Student Shopping Night has got bigger and better each year, with thousands of students across the south taking advantage of the extra designer discounts.’

Students are advised to pre-register at gunwharf-quays.com.