Gunwharf to celebrate Chinese New Year

SHOPPERS can get into the spirit of Chinese New Year at a Portsmouth shopping centre this weekend.

Gunwharf Quays will be marking the Year of the Rooster with an array of entertainment on Saturday.

Guests will be given a taste of an authentic New Year celebration with a traditional Chinese dragon parade to music by drum artists, with fortune cookies being handed out to spectators.

A Shaolin Kung Fu show, by the UK Shaolin Temple, will end the celebrations with performers demonstrating advanced weapon techniques, lying on a bed of nails, stick and brick breaking and group nunchuk displays.

Celebrations will take place between 3.30pm and 5pm.

Yvonne Clay, senior marketing manager said: ‘We are delighted to be celebrating Chinese New Year at Gunwharf Quays, and to be offering such an authentic and exciting display for our guests to kick-start the Year of the Rooster.

‘We look forward to welcoming the local Chinese community and visitors alike to join in the festivities, and take advantage of our one-day only exclusive offers.’

Shi Yan Min, founder of UK Shaolin Temple and a 34th Generation Shaolin Warrior Monk, said: ‘We’re delighted to be part of the festivities

‘We hope that they may be inspired by the performances and even have a go after the show with some kung fu moves or tai chi forms.’