Halloween scare attraction tickets go on sale tonight

TICKETS will be released tonight for the upcoming live-scare attraction coming to Portsmouth.

Torment will be coming to Gunwharf Quays for a limited time this Halloween from October 20 to October 29.

The award-winning attraction uses lighting and sound effects, as well as smells, temperature control and live characters to fully immerse participants into the dark world created at its temporary home.

Torment is a partnership between entertainment specialists Secrets Beneath, and Wave 105.

Keith Penny, enterprise and events director at Wave 105, said: ‘The buzz about Torment is really starting to build now. Wave 105, Secrets Beneath and Gunwharf Quays are all industry leaders in their respective fields.

‘This is set to be the biggest Halloween event the south coast has ever seen, with people travelling to enjoy a hair-raising but fun-packed experience.’

Colin Wilding, general manager at Gunwharf Quays added: ‘We hope to see lots of people getting into the spirit at Gunwharf Quays this Halloween.’

Tickets go on sale at 7pm tonight – to book people can go to wave105.com/halloween.