Hampshire man and West Sussex woman both win £1m in Premium Bonds draw

Two people in the south have each won £1m in the first Premium Bonds draw of the New Year.

A woman in West Sussex and a man in Hampshire have become the 353rd and 354th millionaires drawn by ERNIE.

The West Sussex winner, a woman with £31,020 invested (Bond number: 244PR471632), purchased her winning Bond in April 2015.

The Hampshire man had a Premium Bonds investment of £9,375 (Bond number: 246AD564653), and the winning Bond was purchased in May 2015.

There have been six previous winners from West Sussex – the last two both coming in July 2016 – while it has been nearly 10 years since the last of the seven previous jackpot winners from the Hampshire and the Isle of Wight area was randomly selected by ERNIE.

