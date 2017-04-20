Heading for Victory at Portsmouth football tournament

FOOTBALLERS are being urged to register for a tournament with a difference.

The Hampshire Social Inclusion Cup began four years ago to celebrate equality in the community.

It is run by the charity Victory Hants which works to support those who have suffered isolation through homelessness, mental health issues, learning disabilities, physical disabilities, long term unemployment or have suffered social isolation due to age, race or gender.

Each year people from all walks of life play side by side at the small team tournament, and players and volunteers gain a huge amount from taking part in the event.

Organiser Tina Jacobs said: ‘Victory Hants is a diverse, active community involvement organisation based in Portsmouth.

‘We offer sporting and leisure opportunities to individuals age 16 and over.

‘Inclusive teams from across the UK will gather at this, the fourth annual football event.

‘It supports the valuable work of the Victory Hants volunteers who recently won the 2016 Microsoft National Diversity Award Community Strand award.’

Tina added: ‘The purpose of the group is to break down barriers within the community by offering participants opportunities to address health and well-being issues that affect their lives and their community.

‘We would love to hear from inclusive colleges, businesses or organisations who believe in equality and that we can all live, work and play together in our communities irrelevant of our unique differences and needs.

‘Why not register a team for this year’s Hampshire Social Inclusion Cup?’

The tournament takes place on June 21 at Goals, Tangier Road, off Eastern Road, Portsmouth, from 9.30am until 4pm.

To apply for a registration form e-mail Tina at victoryhantshelpdesk@gmail.com.