Health trust that runs Queen Alexandra Hospital is rated as above national average for the environment it provides for patients

NEW figures revealed that patients think Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs QA, is above the national average in a number of key areas.

The latest Patient-Led Assessments of the Care Environment (Place) report released by the Health and Social Care Information Centre, shows the trust scoring above average in all six categories.

The trust performed well in categories including cleanliness, and appearance and maintenance.

Place was introduced in 2013 and is the system for assessing the quality of a patient’s environment, while they are in hospital.

Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust received a score of 98.7 per cent for cleanliness, compared to the national average score of 98.4 per cent.

It welcomed 85.92 per cent for privacy, dignity and wellbeing, compared to the national average of 83.7 per cent, and 96 per cent for condition, appearance and maintenance, compared to the national average of 94 per cent.

The trust also received a score of 92.7 per cent for food and hydration, compared to the national average of 89.7 per cent.

In terms of how well the trust works with patients with dementia, the trust scored 77.22 percent, compared to the national average of 76.7 per cent.

Finally, a score of 84.7 per cent shows how well the trust works with patients with disabilities, compared to the average of 82.6 per cent.

A Portsmouth Hospital NHS Trust said spokesperson: ‘These great results are a reflection of the fantastic work of our staff, and we will continue to work hard to make sure we are providing the best possible care for our patients.’

Place was developed by the NHS, patients and representative bodies.