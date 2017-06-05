Heartbroken family’s tribute to ‘devoted father’ killed in Eastern Road tragedy

POLICE have named the cyclist who died when he was hit by a van in Portsmouth as Tim Atkins.

The 48-year-old, of Kingsley Road, Southsea, was riding along a path in Eastern Road when he collided with another cyclist and fell into the busy highway.

Now, his heartbroken family has paid tribute to a ‘devoted father’ who was ‘taken too soon’.

In a statement released on the family’s behalf by Hampshire Constabulary, they said: ‘As a family we cannot believe we are having to deal with the sudden tragic loss of our beloved Tim.

‘You could never hope to meet a man with as big a heart as him.

‘A devoted father, son, brother, and uncle, taken far too soon, we as a family are heartbroken and ask to be left to come to terms with our loss.’

The crash took place at about 5.30pm at the junction with Burfields Road, in Copnor.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the collision remain on-going at this time.

The news comes after cycling groups called for improvements to the junction where Mr Atkins died.

Officers from the serious collision unit would still like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44170209687, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

As previously reported, the second cyclist involved in the collision suffered minor injuries. The van driver was unhurt.