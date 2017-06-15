Help for Freeview users affected by new 4G services in Southsea

NEW 4G services have been switched on in Southsea, giving people faster access to the internet on smartphones and tablets.

However, there’s a chance some 4G mobile signals transmitted at 800 MHz will cause interference to Freeview, which is TV received via an aerial.

Signs of interference are loss of sound, pictures going blocky, freezing or the TV screen going blank.

Company at800 is offering free support to households that rely on Freeview for their TV, to resolve 4G related interference problems.

Ben Roome, chief executive of at800, said: ‘If you rely on Freeview for TV, we can arrange for one of our accredited engineers to visit homes to fix Freeview interference caused by 4G signals, free of charge.

‘If you use Freeview alongside other TV services, we can send free filters which block mobile signals that are easy to fit to the aerial lead connecting to TVs and set-top boxes.’

Cable and satellite TV won’t be affected. If viewers have cable and satellite TV and also watch Freeview, at800 can provide free filters and advice.

at800 can also provide free filters to landlords but property managers are responsible for the cost of fitting these.

There’s also extra support for people who are 75 years of age or older, are registered blind or partially sighted or receive personal independence payments (PIPs); attendance allowance; constant attendance allowance or War Pensioner’s Mobility Support. Call 0808 13 13 800 or visit at800.tv.