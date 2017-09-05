Here’s a look at today’s weather and travel

Have your say

TODAY is expected to see rain in Portsmouth.

The temperature will reach highs of 19C between 12pm-2pm.

Rain is expected throughout the day.

The Eastern Road northbound is slow in Portsmouth.

In Fareham, Longfield Avenue has a 20-minute delay northbound to Peak Lane due to an crash. Titchfield Road is also slow.

On the A3M drivers are finding it slow going southbound to the A27 at Havant, and slow westbound to the M27.

The M27 is slow eastbound junction 8 to junction 11 for Fareham.

Westbound the motorway is slow between junction 12 for Portsmouth and 11, and junctions nine for Whiteley to five for Southampton.