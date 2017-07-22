Here’s your guide to the next 72 hours

Here’s what’s coming up in our region.

In a massive project involving children of all ages, Kings Youth Theatre are falling down the rabbit hole in Through The Looking Glass. This will be held at Mary Rose Museum, Portsmouth, until Friday. Times vary.

If you haven’t been able to catch Little Mix live, the next best thing is the Little Mix Experience, which will be rattling through the hits at New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, Saturday, 6pm.

Waterfest 2017 will be an unmissable opportunity to take part in a variety of water sport sessions this weekend, such as stand-up paddleboarding, windsurfing and kayaking. Portsmouth Watersports Centre, Saturday and Sunday.

The the Wedgewood Rooms on Sunday, at 7.30pm, Mock The Week and 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown star Tom Allen leads the next round of Edinburgh Fringe previews, alongside award-winning comic Jenny Collier.

Aswad and Kevin Rowland are among the musical highlights of Jerk Jam, which also features a cooking tournament and lots of family fun at Hound Hill Farm, Titchfield, Saturday, from 11.30am.

Finally, the summer of free music continues with a country takeover for Live at The Bandstand, featuring Lily Garland, Laura Oakes and more – head to Southsea Bandstand, Sunday, 1pm-4pm for an afternoon of music.