‘His head bounced off the concrete and that was it...’

A FRIEND of a man left with critical head injuries after a 10-man fight in Southsea has told of the moment his pal was injured.

Jackson Holt, from Portsmouth, has spoken out after a ‘public order incident’ in Southsea left his friend in critical condition.

A 24-year-old victim from Gosport was rushed to Southampton General Hospital on Friday night after suffering a serious head injury.

He was assaulted after two groups of people clashed in Clarence Esplanade between the Hovertravel terminal and the public toilets.

Jackson, 23 said: ‘We were all having a good time and then someone started on us.

‘His head bounced straight off the concrete and that was it.

‘When he got knocked out everyone was still fighting but I legged it towards him.

‘Blood started coming out of his ears. I have never seen anyone get this badly hurt before.

‘I got on my hands and knees and took my top off to try and stop the blood.

‘I wanted to go to the hospital with him but I was told not to get in the ambulance because the police wanted me to make a statement.’

Following the incident, Hampshire police arrested two men from Portsmouth on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

On Sunday, they were released from custody, but remain under investigation.

Detective sergeant Andy Lucas said: ‘We believe that there are a number of people who were in the Clarence Esplanade area at the time who may have seen what happened. I’m keen to locate any witnesses who have not spoken to us already about this isolated incident.

‘Please call us on 101, especially if you have mobile phone footage of the public order incident. Alternatively you can speak to one of the uniformed officers who will be patrolling the area over the weekend.’

Anyone with information should call DS Andy Lucas at Fratton police station on 101 quoting Operation Flyer.