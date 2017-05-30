Historic Dockyard responds to volunteer exits

PORTSMOUTH Historic Dockyard has responded to claims that there has been a mass exodus of volunteers.

The National Museum of the Royal Navy was rumoured to have recently lost 30 volunteers from the Explosion! Museum.

According to the Historic Dockyard, the reason why some volunteers have recently left is due to a change in framework and required hours.

However, the museum says that the revised framework for volunteers is primarily for their benefit.

Professor Dominic Tweddle, director general of The National Museum of the Royal Navy, explained: ‘We announced in October 2016 that the most effective way of making improvements would be to temporarily suspend volunteering.

‘Throughout the suspension we have been in touch with the volunteers to let them know about progress.

‘In changing the volunteering regime we have had no desire to force any volunteers to leave. However, it was necessary to introduce these changes to bring volunteering in line with our other sites around the country.

‘We have invited our volunteers to apply to return and work within this revised framework and we are pleased that many have done so.’