HMS Daring sets sail after her rare Romanian stopover

A ROYAL Navy warship is continuing its mission in Vladimir Putin’s backgarden after a visit to Romania.

Portsmouth-based Type 45 destroyer HMS Daring is back sailing the Black Sea after a brief stop in Constanta.

Fresh from security operations in the Gulf, it was Daring’s first time alongside in Romania – despite her sister ship, HMS Duncan having visited the port in 2015.

As part of the her maiden visit, the 8,000-tonne air destroyer spent time conducting training with the Romanian Navy and air force before getting alongside and taking part in defence engagement activities.

Commander Marcus Hember, the ship’s commanding officer, said: ‘It was a real honour to take HMS Daring into Constanta for the first time and we are privileged to have had such support from our host nation.

‘We thoroughly enjoyed spending some time with our counterparts here and further developing an already strong bond between the UK and Romania.’

Daring has now handed over her security duties east of Suez to Plymouth-based frigate HMS Monmouth.

Before entering the Black Sea, the Type 45 destroyer had been protecting 800,000 tonnes of merchant shipping in the Middle East.

Having now left Constanta, Daring will continue her nine-month deployment through the Mediterranean to provide maritime security before heading home for Portsmouth later this year.