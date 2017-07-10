Homeless man leaves church car park following threat of legal action

A HOMELESS man sleeping in his broken-down vehicle at a church car park has moved on, after being faced with legal action.

The man – named in court documents as Mr Sutton – had been sleeping in his broken-down car at All Saints Church in Park Road, Denmead, but left the spot over the weekend.

It comes after representatives of the Diocese of Portsmouth appeared at Portsmouth County Court on Friday, in an attempt to move him on.

Before a judge, the diocese applied for an interim possession order – a piece of legislation which, when ordered by a court, requires a defendant occupying a premises without consent to move on within 24 hours of being notified.

But this application was rejected and the situation was later resolved, meaning further action will not be taken.

In a statement, a spokesman for the Diocese of Portsmouth said: ‘The situation regarding the man who was sleeping in his car in the car park of All Saints’ Church, Denmead, was resolved amicably over the weekend.

‘The man agreed that his broken-down car could be towed away and sold by a towing company.

‘The church has helped him by putting his remaining possessions in storage, and the man has now moved on.’

Mr Sutton was discovered in the car park nearly three weeks ago, but because he was on private land, police had limited powers in diffusing the situation.