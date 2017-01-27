Hopes pioneering autism film will raise awareness

A LEADING academic has praised the decision to show a pioneering film about childhood autism at an independent cinema.

Life, Animated follows a man with autism who, as a child, used Disney cartoon characters to communicate with his family.

It will be shown at No6 Cinema in Portsmouth’s Historic Dockyard, on February 1, to coincide with Portsmouth Care Week.

Dr Beatriz López, from the Autism Research Network (ARN) at the University of Portsmouth, is an expert on the condition.

She said: ‘Anything which helps to raise autism awareness helps the many autistic people living in this city and the region.

‘ARN was founded six years ago to study the condition and to support families and local services.

‘One of the initiatives I’m most proud of is the development of tools to support employers in making small adjustments to allow those with autism to flourish at work.

‘If the film screening in Portsmouth helps even one employer think positively about the condition, then it’s of enormous value.’

Councillor Luke Stubbs, the deputy leader of Portsmouth City Council and cabinet member for health, said autism was a widely misunderstood condition.

He added: ‘It can manifest itself in individuals in very different ways and a film that makes that point from the standpoint of one family can only be a good thing.’

Life Animated is on at 7pm on Wednesday, February 1, for one night only. Tickets are £8 and £6.50 concessions.

For more details go to no6cinema.co.uk.