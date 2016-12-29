Horse goes walkabout in Cosham

A HORSE which went for a wander in Cosham when it was meant to be grazing on a lawn sparked a call to police.

The animal was supposed to be munching on overgrown grass belonging to the horse owner’s neighbour, but trotted off on Tuesday afternoon.

Police found the animal in another garden and returned it to its owner in Cosham, pictured above.

Sgt Rob Sutton said: ‘A call came in from a member of the public to say there was a horse in their garden, which truly, in Cosham, is a bit unexpected.

‘So we’ve turned up to find it in someone else’s back garden, happily grazing.’

He added: ‘It turned out that the garden that we found it in, the owner needed the grass cutting. The owner of the horse had asked this neighbour would he mind if it grazed – it killed two birds with one stone. Unbeknown to him the horse had got out of his garden. It’s now back with its owner.’