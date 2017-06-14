Hospitality students show off their skills

HOSPITALITY students excelled at one of the biggest live competitions in the country.

The group from Highbury College wowed judges in the Wessex Salon Culinaire, at Brockenhurst College in the New Forest.

The competition was split into four categories – live hot, live cold, restaurant and display.

The classes covered a whole host of disciplines, ranging from a British game main course in the live hot section, through to napkin-folding in the display salon.

Six of the 10 Highbury students triumphed with a spot each on the podium.

Christie Breen, sector lead for catering at Highbury College, said: ‘Our talented students competed brilliantly, facing the competition head on.

‘We are so proud and pleased the students had the opportunity to compete with the best and came away with such an amazing selection of honours. Well done to all.’

Tutor Matthew Sussex said: ‘I’m so proud of all the students.

‘The hard work that they have put in to the competition over the past few weeks has clearly paid off.’

Zehanara Poly Begum won gold in fish filleting and silver for cold chicken preparation in her heats.

Codrut Cosmin Mazilu won gold in cold chicken preparation and bronze for fish filleting in his heats.

It was silver in fish filleting and bronze for cold chicken preparation in Edward Searles’ heat.

Colette Main won bronze in her fish filleting heat.

Keith McAllister won silver for fish filleting and bronze for his lamb main course heat.

Aaliyah Murray also won bronze for her fish filleting heat.

The following students were awarded merits for their outstanding performances: Chelsea Hay, Amelia Ng, Zoe Castle, George Heasman, Aaliyah Murray and Colette Main.

Stephen Scuffell organised the event.

Mr Scuffell, who is the vice-president of the Craft Guild of Chefs, said: ‘There were some amazing sights, smells and tastes at this year’s Wessex Salon, and it was great to see so many students taking part in the competition, helping to ensure that the industry continues to flourish as youngsters look to hospitality as a rewarding career.’

