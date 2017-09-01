Housing association calls on MPs for future funding of supported housing

A HOUSING association is highlighting the contribution supported housing makes to Portsmouth as part of Starts at Home day.

The Church of England Soldiers’, Sailors’ & Airmen’s Housing Association (CESSA) is highlighting the campaignrun by the National Housing Federation.

Housing associations provide a range of services including sheltered accommodation, refuges for domestic violence victims, homelessness shelters and housing for those with disabilities.

CESSA has said uncertainty surrounds the future funding of supported housing.

The National Housing Federation and its members are campaigning to persuade the government to commit to ensuring that every person who needs extra support has a home that meets their needs.

Representatives from CESSA met with Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan, asking him to champion the cause in Parliament.

Patrick Keefe, chief executive at CESSA, said: ‘We call on the government and MPs to note the Easter report by the cross-party Parliamentary Work and Pensions Committee inquiry on supported housing. They agreed the local housing allowance is inappropriate to use as a cap on benefits and urged government to consider a new supported housing allowance, with a system of bandings for different types of provision and a cap within each band.

‘We need to ensure supported housing can continue to be provided where it is needed.’