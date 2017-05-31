Housing is in high demand for youngsters

THE AGGREGATE demand for housing among young people is rapidly increasing on the south coast, according to reports.

Statistics released by Lloyds Bank suggests that the south of England is quickly becoming a hotspot for young professionals.

According to property development company Barratt Homes, Hayling Island is a particularly popular location for homebuyers.

Sales director Michelle Storer said: ‘We have noticed a definite rise in the number of potential buyers who are wishing to purchase their very first home down here in Hayling Island.

‘The recent report highlights Hove and Brighton as the most popular locations in the UK for aspirational young people – and the seaside bug appears to have been replicated here.

‘Our team is expecting a busy time ahead as more young buyers look to own a home within touching distance of the spectacular south coast.’