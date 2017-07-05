Hovertravel set to run late-night services for Victorious festivalgoers

A HOVER travel firm is set to offer a weekend of extra-late services – all in the name of music.

Hovertravel – which runs ferries linking Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight – will offer up a late weekend schedule for the Victorious Music Festival in August.

Staged in Southsea from Friday 25 until Sunday 27, the festival is expected to bring tens of thousands of music fans to Southsea – with many making the journey across the Solent to and from Ryde.

To cater for music fans on the move, Hovertravel will run services as late as 00.30am throughout the weekend.

Loretta Lale, head of commercial at Hovertravel, said: ‘This is the latest we have ever operated.

‘As this festival is on Southsea Common, Hovertravel is by far the closest ferry operator – it’s about giving people a better choice.

‘By working closely with local councils and our staff we can now extend our services into the early morning of the next day and help the island community enjoy a great night out.’

To see the schedule of services available, visit www.hovertravel.com.

Victorious Festival headliners include Olly Murs and Elbow.

For tickets, go to victoriousfestival.co.uk.