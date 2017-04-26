Huge grant will make a difference to hundreds

A CHARITY which supports deaf children has been given a grant of almost £70,000.

The Elizabeth Foundation was presented with the huge sum of money by Heart Hampshire radio presenters Rich Clarke and Zoe Hanson at Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham, where the charity is based.

The boost comes from Global’s Make Some Noise 2016 appeal and it will completely fund the cost of 368 pre-school sessions per year for two years, fully fund the 2017 summer residential programme, and enable the much-needed refurbishment of two pre-school classrooms.

Julie Hughes, the chief executive at The Elizabeth Foundation, said: ‘We’re overwhelmed by the generosity of Heart South Hampshire and its listeners.

‘We knew we were getting a grant for £25,000 from Global’s Make Some Noise and they surprised us with an extra £43,000 taking the total to £68,000 and completely surpassing our expectations.

‘We want to thank Heart South Hampshire and its listeners for their support.

‘Through this funding we’ll be able to help more children and their families for longer by investing in more services that support young deaf children to learn, listen and speak.

‘We’re over the moon about the difference we can make in 2017 and beyond.’

The Elizabeth Foundation supports more than 100 children and their families in Portsmouth and the surrounding area.

They support them through their early detection and specialist early years services, helping babies and young children with all degrees of hearing loss to learn, listen and speak.

They do it through early detection and hearing tests, conductive hearing loss, and speech and language therapy services.

Global’s Make Some Noise appeal supports smaller charities and projects that support disadvantaged young people.

Emma Bradley is director of Global’s Make Some Noise appeal.

She said: ‘We’re thrilled that we’ve been able to fund so many inspiring services right across the UK.

‘It’s all thanks to our fabulous supporters.’