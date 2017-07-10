Huge turnout expected today at funeral of Gladys Howard, former city Lord Mayor

MOURNERS will gather today to celebrate the life of a much-loved former city Lord Mayor.

A huge turnout is expected today at the funeral of Gladys Howard – a former Lord Mayor and the first woman police inspector in Portsmouth.

The ceremony will take place at 10.15am this morning, at St George’s Church, The Hard, Portsea.

Tributes poured in last month as Gladys – a much-loved figure across the city – died aged 100 at her Milton home.

Gladys was a member of the Portsmouth and Gosport district branch of the National Association of Retired Police Officers.

Committee member Chris Scott, 77, of Cowplain, told The News: ‘It’s a great loss and she will be sorely missed.’