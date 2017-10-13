Human trafficking awareness walk in Portsmouth tomorrow

Have your say

A WALK will take place in Portsmouth tomorrow morning to raise awareness of modern slavery.

Stop The Traffik are supporting the A21 Walk For Freedom.

Starting at 10.30am at the Spinnaker Tower, the walk will last about an hour and take in some of the city’s busiest roads.

The group will walk in silence, and any volunteers wanting to take part are asked to wear a plain black t-shirt.

Stop The Traffik aims to unite people across the world by making sure they know what trafficking is, how to identify and respond to it, and how to protect themselves and others.

To register for tomorrow’s walk go to the A21 website.