Hundreds of punters join Denmead Gin Festival

THE organiser of a popular gin festival has admitted she is keen to ‘shake things up’ for next year’s event after another sell-out success over the weekend.

About 450 punters rushed to get their space at Denmead’s second gin festival on Saturday.

07/07/17 BF The Denmead Gin Festival. (left to right), Ann Ozouf, Angela Roystone and Russell Pert. Picture Ian Hargreaves (170756-1) PPP-170907-130404006

Set up by Janine Pert, owner of Denmead wine merchant Discover Wine, the day featured a plethora of 45 different gins.

And now Janine is eager to carry on the momentum of the festival, which she hopes will become a fixture in her home village’s calendar.

She said; ‘This is all about community spirit and people having a good time.

‘I love living in Denmead. We’re a small village but we have a really good community. We have got all the school fêtes and flower shows but this is like the one grown-up activity of the year.’

Punters from across the south visited to the event to sample the delights on offer.

A vast majority of the gin at the festival was produced by small firms from across the region.

Janine said festivals like the one in Denmead were a chance to shine a light on the area’s brewing talent.

She added the atmosphere of the day was friendly and lighthearted: ‘There was just not one ounce of trouble and nobody was legless – it was just a really wonderful day,’ she said.

Janine, who has lived in Denmead for about 30 years, is now looking forward to planning next year’s offering.

She said it would be a similar size but would feature some different gins and a revamped food menu: ‘We’re really looking to shake things up for next year,’ she said.

‘Gin has had this incredible new life. As we speak people are distilling and creating their own idea of different gins. It’s exciting.’

The day raised more than £400 for Brain Tumour Research.