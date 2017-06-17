Hundreds prepare for Comic Con in Portsmouth

HUNDREDS of people are set to enjoy Comic Con as superheroes and fantasy stars come to Portsmouth.

Port Solent is hoting Comic Con, a free event for sci-fi, action and comic book fans, today.

Speaking ahead of the event, Lisa Fowler, events manager at Port Solent, said: ‘It’s fantastic to have something so different at Port Solent.

‘We can’t wait to see the boardwalk filled with iconic characters from film and television.’

Photo opportunities will be available with popular characters Iron Man, Batman, Deadpool, Captain America and Harley Quinn, thanks to company Angel Effects.

Visitors will also be able to see a variety of Batmobiles and props from the Harry Potter films, provided by Podpad Studios, as well as Bumblebee from Transformers and Lightning McQueen from Disney Pixar’s Cars.

Special guests include Michael Henbury, from Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, and Pam Rose from the original Star Wars.

People going along are being encouraged to get dressed up with prizes for the best amateur costumes.

The event is between 11am and 5pm today.

