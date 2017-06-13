‘I was isolated, in pain – but Sadie gave me hope’

AFTER being hit by a drunk driver, she thought her life would never improve.

However, thanks to a four-legged friend, Anastasia-Camille Glover has rediscovered her love of life.

Sadie Ellenore, a five-year-old cat, was given to her by Cats Protection, as part of their rehoming programme.

Since then, the two have formed an incredibly close bond, and are almost inseparable.

Now, Sadie is up for a Cats Protection Special Recognition Award, for the positive impact she has had on Anastasia-Camille’s life.

Originally from Texas but now living in Portsmouth, Anastasia-Camille was left severely disabled when she was hit by a drink driver in 2006.

Suffering from a complex regional pain syndrome, she now requires a wheelchair to get around town.

Despite her disabilities, she says that her life has changed for the better since Sadie arrived.

She explained: ‘When I adopted Sadie, I felt like I couldn’t go on.

‘We were very much alike.

‘She was a rescue cat that nobody wanted.

‘Meanwhile, I was isolated, in pain and in a very bad way – I had lost my job, my friends and my family – I had come close to being homeless seven times.

‘Sadie gave me hope.

‘Without realising it, I started to talk to her about my whole life; she basically became my therapist and she gives me so much strength.

‘She really has been my rock and helps me every single day – with her at my side, I hope to be able to achieve everything I set out to do.

‘There are some days when I cannot even get out of bed because of my illness; it is as if she knows it though – she’ll come over and curl up on my bed.

‘It is as if she puts me first, and that is something that I try to replicate.’

Anastasia-Camille says that the therapeutic nature of their relationship has given her a big confidence boost.

She explained: ‘After everything that has happened, she has become my soulmate and without her, I genuinely don’t think I would even be here today.’

The Cats Protection National Cats Awards night is on Thursday, August 3.

Cats Protection’s awards organiser Kate Bunting said: ‘Cats have a remarkable way of helping people cope with all sorts of challenges and it’s wonderful to hear just how much Sadie continues to help Anastasia-Camille cope during such a difficult time in her life.’

To keep up with Sadie’s adventures, go to facebook.com/sadieellenore.