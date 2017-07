Have your say

A TRIATHLETE has praised the recent treatment he received at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

David Abrams, 70, was rushed to hospital after a car cut him up on the road, causing him to fall off.

Mr Abrams had gashes in his face and a split lip, but says the staff at the hospital did a great job of patching him up.

He said: ‘I know I am lucky. I really do. They were spectacular.’