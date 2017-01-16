Inspectors issue praise on Portsmouth homecare agency in new report

A HOMECARE agency has been applauded by a health watchdog in a new report.

Nightingales Golden Care Ltd, based at 1000 Lakeside, North Harbour, has been rated good in all areas by inspectors from the Care Quality Commission.

The agency provides domiciliary care to vulnerable people across the Portsmouth area.

In the report, an inspector wrote: ‘People felt safe with the care and support they received from staff at Nightingales.

‘Staff knew how to keep people safe and were aware of how and to whom they could report any safeguarding concerns.

‘People were well cared for and there were enough staff to support them effectively.

‘They told us that all staff were kind, caring and treated people with dignity and respect.

‘There was an open, trusting relationship between the people and staff.

‘Staff knew people well and showed it during the inspection.’