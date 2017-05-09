Intimate performance by top soprano

ON Sunday, Fine Voice Academy is hosting a master class, workshop and intimate evening recital with international soprano Alyona Kistenyova at St Cuthbert’s Community Centre, Copnor.

Ms Kistenyova graduated from the Odessa State Conservatoire, Ukraine, winning diplomas in various international voice competitions in the Czech Republic, Ukraine and Italy and performing as well in Russia, Poland, Ireland and UK.

For opera buffs, Ms Kistenyova was Violetta in La Traviata and Rosina in The Barber of Seville, across Europe, plus various other prominent singing roles across UK and Ireland since 2014.

Ms Kistenyova is the first soprano of the National Opera of Odessa, and is currently touring the UK with EK Productions singing the principle role of Mimi in La Boheme and the title role of Aida.

The tour included Cardiff, Dublin, Glasgow, York, plus our own King’s Theatre.

The master class, from 11am to 1pm, is for soloists – from professionals to those wishing to enhance their vocal abilities and gain experience to include some personal tuition and can possibly follow on from individual lessons that can be arranged the previous day.

Ms Kistenyova may invite a couple of candidates to sing with her in the recital on the Sunday evening.

The chorus workshop, which is from 2pm until 5pm, is open to all, and costs £23, including a buffet lunch, is for singers wishing to enhance their vocal abilities and experience involving posture, warm-ups, exercises, breathing, placement and some advanced vocal techniques.

The recital is from 6pm to 8.15pm and costs £10.

It will be an intimate performance with Ms Kistenyova joined by me and the Fine Voice Academy Chorus.

For those wishing to take part in both workshop and recital, the cost is £30.

If you wish to take advantage of such an exciting opportunity please call (023) 9216 0300, e-mail info@finevoice.co.uk or go to finevoice.co.uk.