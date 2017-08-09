Investigation launched after bowls player ‘headbutts’ opponent during cup final

Have your say

THE secretary of a Southsea bowls club whose player was allegedly headbutted by a rival bowler has said the club ‘do not want to be associated with any violence’.

On Tuesday The News reported how a county cup final match between Southsea Waverley and Boscombe Cliffs from Bournemouth was abandoned on Sunday after the two players clashed heads.

During the match one of the Boscombe players allegedly squared up to a Southsea player and headbutted him.

Bowls Hampshire has confirmed an investigation is being carried out to establish what happened.

Southsea secretary Peter Aldridge told the Bournemouth Echo: ‘Our club doesn’t want to be associated with any violence, and these types of incidents are a rare thing.

‘We have no malice against Boscombe Cliffs at all - it was just one individual’s behaviour which spoiled the game.’

The match was called off, with Southsea given the trophy.

Police did not attend.

The News has attempted to contact Mr Aldridge for comment.