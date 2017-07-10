Is this the laziest pigeon ever?

A FEATHERED stowaway has been spotted making a cross-channel adventure – without a single flap of its wings.

A lazy pigeon was spotted on board a ferry service this afternoon, making its way from Saint-Malo, France, to Portsmouth.

But his journey did not begin on the continent.

Speaking to The News, James McLaughlin briefly told of his encounter with the bird.

He said: ‘He was on the overnight outbound ferry last night and is now on his way back home.

‘I’d like to find out who he belongs to, so they can find out about his cross-channel journey.’

In an attempt to keep the pigeon away from harm, James attached a note to the door leading onto the deck where the bird was residing.

Simply, the notice read ‘Please mind the pigeon when you open the door!!’.

It is not yet known whether the bird departed the service upon arriving in Portsmouth.