Its your chance to shine at Portsmouth BGT auditions

DO you have what it takes to be a superstar?

Auditions for a ITV talent show Britain’s Got Talent are being held in the city centre tomorrow afternoon.

People who think they could make it onto the popular TV show can audition at Cascades Shopping Centre between 1pm and 6pm.

The auditions are part of the national tour of the show, with producers hoping to find the next Richard Jones or Tokio Myers.

The auditions are open to people of all ages, with all kinds of performance welcomed by the show producers.

All you need to bring along is any equipment you would need, and some star talent.

Anything goes from magicians to comedians, drag acts to singers and acrobats to animals.

Series producer Charlie Irwin said: ‘Britain’s Got Talent 2017 was a fantastic year for talent full of variety – from runner-up Issy Simpson, one of the youngest magicians ever to audition, to the moving and inspiring Missing People Choir, lovable duo The Pensionalities and our incredible winner Tokio Myers.

‘Now, we can’t wait to see what talent Portsmouth has to offer for the 2018 series.

‘Anyone can apply – there is no age limit and we are looking for all kinds of talents.

‘So if you feel you have something special to show us, no matter what it is, then make sure you apply, you never know where it might take you.’

One of the previous success stories from the Portsmouth auditions is Isaac Waddington, from Portchester.

Isaac came fifth in the 2015 series of Britain’s Got Talent, reaching the final of the programme.

Among the show’s successes, Susan Boyle has sold more than 23 million records worldwide; Diversity have sold-out six nationwide tours and just completed their seventh UK tour Genesis, while multi-platinum selling artist Paul Potts has sold six million records worldwide.

Successful acts from today’s performances will be in with a chance of securing their place at one of the judges’ auditions, which will be taking place later next year.