Joy as Ofsted rate Portsmouth pre-school good with ‘outstanding’ aspects

EDUCATION watchdogs have praised a city pre-school for making rapid improvement.

Ofsted has rated the Parade Community Pre-school as ‘good’ with ‘outstanding’ aspects in its latest report.

The result comes almost a year after the school, in Kipling Road, North End, was rated as ‘requiring improvement’ by the national body.

In its latest inspection, the nursery was deemed to be ‘good’ in four of the five key areas, with Ofsted hailing it ‘outstanding’ in the personal development and behaviour of pupils.

Commenting in her report, inspector Melissa Cox said staff had an ‘excellent knowledge’ of the children in their care and go ‘to considerable lengths’ to support the pupils.

‘They place an exceptionally high priority on supporting children’s emotional well-being and promoting their self-esteem,’ she said.

‘Children are happy, self-assured and their behaviour is exemplary.’

Pre-school manager Cathy Carley was stunned by the results and praised her team.

She said: ‘We were devastated at the last result. But all of us here are so focused on delivering the best outcomes for the children we were adamant we would do a complete U-turn and turn it around.

‘We were determined not to get that again. We just stepped up the game in every single area.’

The news comes ahead of the unveiling of the pre-school’s new £1m building later this month.

Councillor Neill Young, education boss at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘The positive report from Ofsted is great news ahead of the new Northern Parade pre-school building opening when it will be able to offer even more children a good early years education.’

Parents of pupils already at the nursery, or those looking to send their children there, are being invited to an open day on Thursday, April 20, from 10am to 2pm. For more details, call (023) 9265 1231.