Just days left until deadline for round pound

THIS week sees the final few days the round pound coin can be used.

From midnight on Sunday the coin will no longer be legal tender and no longer accepted in shops and restaurants.

The Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, Andrew Jones, MP,said: ‘The hard work of the British public has paid off and I am delighted that more than 1.2 billion round pound coins have been returned.

‘Added together, these coins match the weight of around 3,500 elephants or 900 double-decker buses. That is a lot of coins!

‘There is still time to get involved and with just a week to go, I would encourage anyone who is yet to do so to dig out their remaining coins before Sunday.’

CEO and Deputy Master of The Royal Mint, Adam Lawrence, added: ‘The round pound has been in circulation for over thirty years but, as the deadline approaches, we are keen to encourage everyone to track down their final coins and use them.’

After the 15 October, the 12-sided £1 coin will be the only £1 coin being spent in the UK.